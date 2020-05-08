Kehlani has been teasing her a new era of music for some time. After revealing her the release date to her sophomore album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, just a few weeks ago, the full record has now arrived. Kehlani celebrates her highly-anticipated release with a video accompanying her track “Open (Passionate).”

The “Open (Passionate)” visual follows a handful of videos Kehlani released in quarantine. Trailing her self-recorded “Toxic” video, Kehlani shared her powerful “Everybody’s Business” as well as the steamy “F&MU.” Now, Kehlani expands the bounds of her quarantine for “Open (Passionate).” Directed by Hyphy Williams, the visual bounces around between clips of Kehlani in scenic areas as she ponders whether or not she’s ready to trust her partner, and if she can even trust herself. “Can you hold me down when I’m across the ocean? / Can you control it? / Do I got you way too open to be open? Would you let it twist up all of your emotions?” she sings.

It Was Good Until It Wasn’t features a broad range of collaborations. For her sophomore album, Kehlani tapped singers like Jhene Aiko for “Change Your Life” and James Blake for “Grieving.” The singer’s album also features collaborations from Tory Lanez, Masego, and Lucky Daye.

Watch Kehlani’s “Open (Passionate)” video above.

It Was Good Until It Wasn’t is out now via TSNMI. Get it here.

