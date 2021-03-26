Kenny Mason is undoubtedly one of the more impressive rappers to find their footing in the genre over the past year. The Atlanta native gained increased attention as a result of his attention-grabbing Angelic Hoodrat album. The project captured his impressive lyricism and versatility as an up and coming act, but if you missed out on the project, Mason is giving you another chance to get onboard with the upcoming release of his Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut deluxe album. However, before that arrives, the rapper returns with his latest single, “Play Ball.” Mason takes a big step into the rock lane on the new track as he lays some vocals over the electric guitar-heavy production.

The new track is the third single Mason as released since dropping Angelic Hoodrat last year. It joins “Pups” and “Partments” as songs that will be housed on the upcoming Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut deluxe which arrives on April 16. Complex revealed that the project also boasts features from Freddie Gibbs, Ambar Lucid, and Angel White. Outside of his Angelic Hoodrat album, Mason also found himself besides JID and IDK on DJ Scheme’s “Cereal” track.

Listen to “Play Ball” in the video above.

Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut is out 4/16.

