All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

K Camp — “Stack N Pray” Feat. Mozzy K Camp and Mozzy have two main objectives on “Stack N Pray.” The two take turns rhyming about the necessity of their grind over a mesmerizing synth loop. The single is from the RARE Family album, an intro to K Camp’s RARE Sound crew. Armand Hammer – “Solarium” / “The Eucharist” Armand Hammer’s “Charms” video, from their Shrines album, was one of the most captivating visuals of 2020 so far. This week they dropped a double feature for “Solarium/The Eucharist.” The trippy first half of the video is animated by Shane Ingersoll, while the second half is crafted by Myra Musgrave.

Boldy James & Alchemist – ‘Pots And Pans’ Feat. The Cool Kids Boldly James and Alchemist released an extended version of their fan-favorite The Price Of Tea In China album. Earlier this week, they dropped “Pots And Pans” with The Cool KIds, where the two acts trade bars over a sparse, caustic Alchemist production. Don Q — “I’m The One” Highbridge’s Don Q talks greasy on “I’m The One,” double-time rhyming over an 808-based beat and lamenting, “Lots of n****s gettin’ murdered for throwin’ up gang signs they ain’t even in.”

Lil Skies — “Red & Yellow” Lil Skies was three when the first Fast & Furious movie dropped. And now, as a grown man, he’s got a spot on the soundtrack to the upcoming Fast 9 with “Red & Yellow,” a subtle flex of “my car is red, my diamonds yellow” over a smoky soundscape. Nyck Caution — “Famiglia” Feat. Meechy Darko It’s a Beast Coast link up on “Famiglia,” where Meechy Darko will “kiss the girls make ‘em cry / tell more lies than a politician” and Nyck Caution laments society’s attention seeking ways but surmises, “This is no one’s fault, but everyone is responsible.”

Pressa — “Head Tap” Feat. Sheff G & Sleepy Hallow On “Head Tap,” Toronto’s Pressa bluntly divulges that “I do business wit’ my gun” over luxurious keys, while Brooklyn drill artists Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow get equally menacing and braggadocious on the 3-minute loosie. Apollo Brown & Che Noir — As God Intended

Apollo Brown and Che Noir’s latest effort is finally here. The album shows Buffalo lyricist Che Noir collaborating with the likes of Skyzoo, Planet Asia, Ty Farris & Blakk Soul, and Black Thought, who she impressively holds her own with on the reflective ”Hustle Don’t Give.”

Wifisfuneral — “End Of Story” Wifisfuneral is dropping a new album this August, and he gave it an ever-relatable title: PAIN? He offered the first taste of what to expect on “End Of Story,’ a minimalist track where he croons about a relationship on shaky grounds, rhyming, “My friends say I should leave you alone / They don’t really see what you do for me.” Mr. Muthafuckin’ eXquire — “Black Mirror” Brooklyn’s Mr. Muthafuckin eXquire released “Black Mirror” from his vault this week as a homage to his uncle Shango who recently passed. The soulful track is an exploration of “Black Masculinity and my relationship with my 3 Uncles,” as eXquire said in a deeply personal, since-deleted Instagram post.