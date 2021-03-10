Key Glock And Young Dolph Hit The Slopes In Their Icy ‘Aspen’ Video

After delaying the release of their icy “Aspen” video last Friday, Key Glock and Young Dolph are finally ready to hit the slopes. Taking over a cabin on a snowy mountainside, the two Memphis rappers canoodle with some models, have a snowball fight, and tote snowboards to the ski lift (although, in typical rapper fashion, we never do get to see those snowboards get used — call it a liability issue). The video is the first from the duo’s upcoming joint album Dum And Dummer 2, which doesn’t have a release date as yet.

Despite being the first official single from Dum And Dummer 2, “Aspen” was far from Dolph and his protege’s first collaboration of 2021. In February, they teamed up for the video to “Green Light” from the deluxe version of Dolph’s album Rich Slave. Later on in February, they released “Case Closed,” a new crossover unattached to any official releases, but which will likely land on the upcoming joint album.

Meanwhile, Key started off the year with a pair of solo tracks, “Off The Porch” and “I’m The Type,” portending a big year for the 23-year-old rapper. His mentor and label boss, Young Dolph, dropped solo videos for “Large Amounts” and “To Be Honest” before shifting gears to their joint venture.

Watch “Aspen” above. Dum And Dummer 2 is due this year on Paper Route EMPIRE.