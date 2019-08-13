Getty Image

The news of the recent shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas wasn’t easy for anybody to stomach, and that’s especially true for Khalid, who spent some of his high school years in El Paso. Now Khalid will be using his gifts as a performer to help the city out, as he has announced that The Great Khalid Foundation and Right Hand Foundation will present A Night For Suncity.

The benefit concert will support the El Paso Shooting Victims’ Fund and the El Paso Community Foundation, and it will take place on September 1. The show is set to feature a “special performance by Khalid & friends,” and tickets go on sale on August 14 at 10 a.m. MDT. For those unable to make it to the show (and for those who can), Khalid is also selling “Forever Of The 915” t-shirts.

Khalid said in a statement, “I have been rocked to the core by the horrific act of gun violence that came to El Paso, and by the continued acts of senseless violence that our country faces daily. I want to give back to my community of El Paso, the city of the 915, who has given so much to me. Please come out and let’s heal together through music while raising money to help those who need it.”

Khalid previously revealed he was planning the benefit show, writing on Twitter earlier this month, “Over the past few days, my mind and heart have been heavy. Hearing/seeing an act of terrorism happen so close to home, my family, and my friends has been unbelievable and shocking. Singing ‘915’ and ‘city of El Paso’ on tour every night feels indescribable. Over the past few days, I’ve been thinking of ways to help out and support the city. I’m planning for a benefit concert later this month, all of the proceeds will go to the families affected by the shooting. Sending everyone my love and will keep you guys updated.”

Learn more about A Night For Suncity here.