We are just weeks away from the return of Outer Banks season three, but the surprises don’t stop at hotly-anticipated new episodes. Ahead of the show’s season 3 premiere, Netflix has announced a special music festival called Poguelandia: An Outer Banks Experience.

Poguelandia will take place at Huntington Beach in California on Saturday, February 18, just days before the season 3 premiere of Outer Banks. Set to perform are Khalid, Lil Baby, Elley Duhé, Alt-J, Surf Mesa, and The Nude Party.

In addition to these musicians, the cast of Outer Banks will also be in attendance. According to the festival’s poster, attendees will also be able to “vibe out by the twinkie,” “drink up at the boneyard,” and “chow down at the wreck,” and most importantly, “make some memories worth their weight in gold.”

Clothing brand American Eagle will also be present at the event, offering live custom printing of exclusive Outer Banks designs, and selling items from their exclusive Outer Banks capsule collection.

Tickets for the festival are set to go live tomorrow (February 4). Fans will be able to register for free tickets here. You can check out the festival lineup below.

All episodes of Outer Banks‘ third season will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, February 23