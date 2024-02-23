Yesterday (February 22), Cudi took to his official X (formerly Twitter) page to tease his forthcoming Insano World Tour . So, what do we know about the schedule of performances? To be honest, not much in terms of dates and ticket prices. However, thanks to the graphic shared by Cudi and the tour’s fan sign-up webpage , two opening acts have been unveiled.

Kid Cudi is making good on all his promises to fans in 2023. After delaying his anticipated album, Insano , the project is finally available across streaming platforms. As an added treat, the “ Heaven’s Galaxy ” rapper released the deluxe version shortly after. Now, after a string of pop-up shows, Cudi is ready to embark on a full tour to support a body of work.

Who Is Opening For Kid Cudi’s Insano World Tour In 2024?

So far, Pusha T and Jaden are the only confirmed guests for the Insano World Tour. But Kid Cudi has hinted that more musicians will be added to the lineup later.

Pusha T

Rap veteran Pusha T is the first name listed on the announcement poster, and rightfully so. The Virginia Beach, Virginia native made his bones as part of the sibling hip-hop duo Clipse (known for hits songs “Grindin” and “Mr. Me Too” produced by The Neptunes). As a soloist, Pusha T has found success under Kanye West’s GOOD Music Imprint, releasing a series of revered mixtapes and albums. But his most popular track to date is his 2018 record “The Story Of Adidon,” his diss toward Drake.

However, now that Pusha T has distanced himself from West, Cudi and West reconciled, things could get interesting on the road.

Jaden

Jaden is the second supporting act listed on Kid Cudi’s Insano World Tour announcement graphic. If you were asking yourself, is that the Jaden you think it is…yes it is. Jaden, a.k.a Jaden Smith, the actor, humanitarian, and musician, will join Cudi on the road. Most people tend to remember Jaden from his on-screen cameos in films such as The Pursuit Of Happyness and Karate Kid. Still, most of his creative pursuits are in music (i.e., Spider-Man: Miles Morales soundtrack appearance).

Jaden first broke into music with his hit 2017 song, “Icon.” Given Jaden’s deep admiration and friendship with Cudi, his set will be interesting to watch.