Kid Cudi And 50 Cent Are Apparently ‘Cooking Up A Show Together’

50 Cent spends much of his time nowadays in the producer chair as he helps to craft some of today’s most popular TV shows. One of them includes Power which recently concluded the inaugural season of its spin-off series, Power Book II: Ghost. With other shows in progress like Power Book III: Raising Kanan and For Life, 50 Cent is about to join forces with Kid Cudi for a new series.

Cudi shared the news with fans in a post on Twitter. “Had a call w 50 Cent last week about cookin up a show together,” he said. “Big things happening!! Ill keep u posted.” He added, “50 is one of my favorite emcees and hes also a really great guy w a good heart.”

The details on what 50 and Cudi are working on together have yet to be revealed, but it’s just the latest in a string of news that Mr. Rager has announced over the past month.

It all began at the end of December when Cudi announced fans would receive a Man On The Moon III deluxe album in 2021.

“Yeap, its called The Cudder Cut, and will feature a nice amount of new jams, some were cut for length, and a few surprises,” he said in response to a fan who inquired about the reissue. Elsewhere, the rapper also announced a collaboration with Bape for some limited edition t-shirts and his own clothing line that would launch by summer 2021.

