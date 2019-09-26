Kid Cudi And His Nine-Year-Old Daughter Might Be Releasing A Song Together Soon

Earlier this summer, it was announced that Kid Cudi created an animated series, with his forthcoming album Entergalactic serving as the series’ soundtrack. Fans might not need to wait until then to hear some new Cudi tunes. Tuesday, Cudi tweeted that he made a song with his nine-year-old daughter Vada as well. “I love talkin’ to my daughter so so much, I miss her terribly,” Cudi says. “Had her in the studio early this year and we made a song together.”

I love talkin to my daughter so so much 😭 I miss her terribly. Had her in the studio early this year and we made a song together. Made me so damn proud!! Hearing her cute lil voice. So beautiful. She let me feature on it which I thought was an honor 😌 — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) September 24, 2019

When im w her, im the happiest man alive!! My baby Vada ❤️🌹 — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) September 24, 2019

While it’s unclear if Cudi’s song with Vada is a part of Entergalactic or a stand-alone track, Cudi says (jokingly) that his daughter let him feature on her track. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that Cudi’s daughter follows her dad’s footsteps into music in the coming years when she’s older. Time will tell. Outside of music, Cudi is starring in HBO’s new series We Are Who We Are. Cudi collaborated with his hometown professional baseball team, the Cleveland Indians, on a hat for the league’s all-star game as well. For all intents and purposes, Cudi finally seems happy.

Cudi’s latest album Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ was released in December of 2016, peaking at No. 11 on the Billboard 200. Check out our review of the album here.