Kid Cudi Collaborated With The Cleveland Indians And New Era For An MLB All-Stars Hat

07.07.19 43 mins ago

The MLB All-Star Game is nearly upon us. To celebrate, Kid Cudi teamed up with the Cleveland Indians and New Era Cap for an epic commemoration. The annual event is being hosted in Kid Cudi’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio this year, so the cap is meant to celebrate his ties with the city.

The “New Era x Kid Cudi Cleveland Indians All-Star 59FIFTY” cap is a limited edition piece that takes a creative spin on the Indian’s signature “C” logo. The navy cap features a dripping red “C” reminiscent of drying spray paint.

New Era

Kid Cudi shared his excitement about the collaboration on Twitter.

The cap is currently available online and in select Xhibition stores in Cleveland for $45.

