Kid Cudi’s entire artistic ethos is exploring the world beyond bounds. If aliens were ever to show their faces on Earth, it would be safe to assume the “Guitar In My Room” rapper would be the first human they’d want to chat with. Through his collaboration with Star Trek, Cudi can further explore his obsession with what exists beyond this world. As part of a new installment for the “Boldy Be” campaign, Cudi shared a thunderous new song, “Heaven’s Galaxy.”

Kudi teamed up with his longtime producer and friend Dot Da Genius to revisit the melodic sound he made popular. As Cudi harmonized the stanza, “Through the galaxies, don’t ask why / Take the journey, y’all, you will find / In the darkest times, look for light / See my strength, I’m strong / Ain’t no fear in me / Nevеr say I can’t survive / These worlds through space and time / I’ll see you, no goodbyes / I got hope, and we fly / The sun will always shine / Goin’ high-high-high / These worlds are yours and mine,” you can’t help but think back on his popular tracks like “Enter Galactic.”

Other parts of the partnership include the Star Trek x Kid Cudi: Mirror Mayhem world exclusively accessible in Fortnite and custom-curated merchandise. Yesterday (October 12), the virtual experience was showcased at the 2023 New York Comic Con, which will remain on display until October 15. The collection of tees, crewnecks, hoodies, button-up t-shirts, and leather varsity jackets is also on sale at the convention. But on October 16, the line will be made available online. Find more information here.

With each of Cudi’s Star Trek releases, fans’ anticipation for his forthcoming album, Insano, grows.

Listen to “Heaven’s Galaxy” above.