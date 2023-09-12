“Ill What I Bleed” rapper Kid Cudi can easily explore the fictional intergalactic world of Star Trek, but when it comes to navigating Hollywood, things are a bit trickier. Fans of Cudi believe that his friendship with Wonka actor Timothée Chalamet was one of those industry sticky points.

For weeks, users across TikTok have speculated that the beloved industry bromance had quietly fallen apart after reports that Cudi secretly unfollowed Chalamet. However, on Sunday, September 10, Cudi decided to debunk the rumors once and for all.

When one user on X (formerly Twitter) replied to an old selfie of the duo celebrating New Year’s Day 2021 together, expressing heartbreak at their supposed falling out, Kid seized the moment to issue a loving response.

“What the hell? I literally just shouted him out in ‘Most Aint Dennis.’ I spoke to him a few weeks ago. Timmy is my brother ’til the end of time and beyond. I will always ALWAYS love him. We are good. Trust me. Idk where this is coming from, but please don’t believe the gossip online y’all,” wrote the entertainer.

What da hell 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ I literally just shouted him out in Most Aint Dennis. I spoke to him a few weeks ago. Timmy is my brother til the end of time and beyond I will always ALWAYS love him. We are good. Trust me. Idk where this is comin from but please dont believe the gossip… https://t.co/lsjnFRcRsv — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) September 10, 2023

Timmy and me on New Years Eve pic.twitter.com/BCC6OoT9H8 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) January 25, 2021

Cudi and Chalamet’s friendship began when Chalamet was 17. The pair met after Cudi’s concert in Montreal, Québec, Canada. Since then, Chalamet has expressed appreciation for the mentorship Cudi has given him. During an interview on The Tonight Show in 2019, Chalamet even credited Cudi for his thriving acting career.