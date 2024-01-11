When Will Kid Cudi’s ‘Insano’ Be On Spotify?

Kid Cudi’s upcoming album Insano is one of Uproxx’s Most Anticipated Albums Of 2024, and this Friday, after months of anticipation, it’ll hit DSPs. Despite saying a few years ago that he was pondering retiring the Kid Cudi identity entirely, the Cleveland native rediscovered his creative drive, releasing the singles “Porsche Topless” and “At The Party” and pushing through unexpected delays to drop the album, which features ASAP Rocky, Lil Yachty, Pharrell Williams, Travis Scott, and more.

Unless something goes wrong, Cudi’s album should be hitting DSPs — including Apple Music, Spotify, and Tidal — at 12am EST/9pm PST on Friday (or Thursday, if you live on the West Coast). For more details about the release, see below: