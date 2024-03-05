Killer Mike’s mission to snag a date with Taylor Swift has apparently been shelved. Yesterday (March 4), the “Motherless” rapper took to Instagram to announce his latest priority—a summer tour.

Beginning in August, the Grammy Award winner will travel across Europe for part one of his headlining Down By Law Tour. So far, Mike has revealed 7 of the 12 dates, including stops in Dublin, London, and Paris. The remaining five dates are slated to be shared further down the line.

As of today (March 5), he hasn’t unveiled the tour’s official supporting acts. However, the poster shows that each stop will feature his longtime choir, Mighty Midnight Revival is expected to take the stage with Mike.

Killer Mike’s Down By Law Tour ticket sale is set to kick off on Friday, March 8, at 9 a.m. GMT (4 a.m. EST). The pre-sale for each O2 location will launch on Wednesday, March 6, at 10 a.m. GMT (5 a.m. EST). Find more information here. Continue below for the entire tour schedule and official tour poster.