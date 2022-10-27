Killer Mike Is ‘Talk’n That Sh!t’ On His Combative New Solo Single

Killer Mike is getting back on his solo grind lately after producing music almost primarily alongside Run The Jewels partner-in-rhyme El-P for the past ten years. Earlier this year, he returned with the fiery single “Run,” which recruited both Young Thug and Dave Chappelle, and today, he follows up with ‘Talk’n That Sh!t,” a combative and blustery track that sees him comparing himself to Pimp C, waving off presidential elections “if the president ain’t for me,” and otherwise detailing his anti-establishment philosophy.

In a statement about the song, he said, “The song is self-explanatory. With the video, I wanted to show the freedom and beauty in being able to turn up in spite of all the f*ck-sh*t. That upsets the bourgeoisie even more — in spite of all your criticisms, we’re gonna live free and stay lit.” The video also higlights such organizations as the Bass Reeves Gun Club Next Level Boys Academy, and New Georgia Project.

Mike’s recent run of solo tracks also marks the first time since 2012 he’s worked with producers outside of El-P. On “Run,” he linked up with veteran beatmaker No ID, while on “Talk’n,” he taps DJ Paul and TWhy Xclusive.

Watch the music video for Killer Mike’s “Talk’n That Sh!t” above.