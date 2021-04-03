It’s been almost three years since Vince Staples delivered a project. Back in 2018, the the Long Beach native released his mixtape FM! to acclaim, but since then his musical contributions have been limited to guest features, like his most recent remix of Tiana Major9’s “Real Affair.” However, thanks to some recent comments from Killer Mike, we now know Vince Staples upcoming third album is near completion.

Killer Mike recently connected with Staples at a recording studio, where the Long Beach native played him the upcoming project, and after getting through a listen of it, Killer Mike had nothing but good words. “Every time I C @vincestaples my spirit is lifted,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “After hearing his new project I repeat and repeat he beyond “Gifted”. Love & Respect always! His mother raised a, G. God bless her his dad and his hood!”

Tryna see if I should start this third album or master my chili recipe. — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) November 21, 2019

Fasho the chili — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) November 21, 2019

Staples first announced the project in 2019, and did so in a very playful fashion. “Tryna see if I should start third album or master my chili recipe,” he wrote. Despite replying to that post with “Fasho the chili,” It’s now clear that the former was completed as well.

You can check out Killer Mike’s post above.