British R&B singer-songwriter Tiana Major9 is currently working on the follow-up to her 2020 Motown debut At Sixes And Sevens, but while fans await more information on its impending release, Major9 has been sharing a string of acoustic performances and remixes of fan favorites from the confessional full-length, including today’s drop, the “Real Affair” remix featuring Vince Staples.

Although the song’s theme would appear to be outside of Vince’s usual wheelhouse — it’s a song about smoking away the breakup blues, and Vince is notoriously straight-edge — he acquits himself well, choosing to focus on the breakup blues part more than the smoking one. “If anything, I know we got through whatever roadblocks,” he muses. “I ain’t gotta feel on the flame to know the stove hot.”

Tiana’s remix EP is set for an April 2 release date and features her recently released collaboration with Lucky Daye, “On Read,” as well as an appearance from SiR of Top Dawg Entertainment. She recently revealed that she’s in “album mode,” teasing the phrase with a game of hangman on her Twitter. Meanwhile, Vince most recently popped up on Lil Yachty’s “In My Stussy’s,” but has otherwise been laying low, leaving fans to wonder when his FM! follow-up for Motown Records will arrive.

Listen to Tiana Major9’s “Real Affair” remix featuring Vince Staples above.