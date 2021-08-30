Kim Kardashian showed up to all three of Kanye West’s Donda listening parties, but she played an especially large role in the recent Chicago event, where she took the stage in a wedding dress. Now that Donda is actually out, Kardashian shared a video for “Come To Life,” which features footage of her on-stage wedding dress moment, as well as of West on fire.

This doesn’t seem to be an official video for the song, as it only appears on Kardashian’s page. Rather, it appears to be something she made or had somebody make, to capture a moment of which she’s fond.

She also took to her Instagram Story to share what seem to be some of her favorite Donda moments, which include the title track, “Come To Life,” “Lord I Need You,” “Hurricane,” and “Ok Ok Pt. 2.”

As for Kardashian and West, there have been reports in recent days that the two are apparently working on repairing their relationship. This comes after a June Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion special in which she said of the cause behind their relationship issues, “I honestly don’t think I would even say it here on TV, but it was not one specific thing that happened on either part. I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision.”

Watch the “Come To Life” video above.