Lil Durk And King Von Are ‘Still Trappin’ In Their Dark New Video

Lil Durk’s latest single from his new album The Voice, “Still Trappin’,” helps keep Durk’s artist King Von‘s voice in the conversation as the two Chicago rappers trade verses full of threats and boasts. In the video, which Durk released today, Durk and his OTF crew invite some dancers to the studio, showering them with currency. Although the late Von couldn’t be in the video, Durk pays homage to him with a massive portrait of Von airbrushed onto the back of Durk’s custom jacket.

The Voice arrived on Christmas Eve after the rapper spent several months teasing the project and pushing it back in the wake of Von’s death in Atlanta. In the meantime, he kept the buzz going through a series of standout guest appearances with the likes of Bia on her “Same Hands” single and Queen Naija in the flirtatious “Lie To Me.” When Durk did promote The Voice, it was with singles “Backdoor” and “Stay Down,” for which he also released a fan-focused lyric video yesterday.

2020 was a breakout year for Von. Despite releasing music commercially since the Chicago drill outbreak of 2012, last year saw his biggest increase in popularity thanks to the release of his album, Just Cause Y’all Waited 2, and a flurry of high-profile feature verses, including one on Drake’s comeback single “Laugh Now Cry Later.”

Watch the “Still Trappin'” video above.