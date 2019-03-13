Getty Image

Last week, a tabloid shared a pretty wild report, which is to be expected. There were rumors that Lady Gaga was pregnant, and that the father was either her A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper or her ex-fiancé, Christian Carino. Gaga was apparently overheard telling friends at an Oscar party that she’s expecting, but all of this has since been debunked. Now Gaga herself has decided to weigh in, and she both clarified things and shared some exciting news.

In a tweet last night, Gaga shut down the rumors and revealed that her next album is on the way, writing, “Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6.”

Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 12, 2019

Even though the A Star Is Born soundtrack was released last year, Gaga hasn’t released a proper solo album since 2016’s Joanne, so she’s definitely due. She hasn’t shared much about what her next album would be like, but she’s been rumored to have worked on new music with Mark Ronson, Bloodpop, Sophie, DJ Whiteshadow, and Boys Noize. Last summer, there was also a rumor that Gaga and Miley Cyrus had worked on a song together.

Gaga’s “Enigma” and “Jazz & Piano” Las Vegas residencies are set to resume at the end of May, so perhaps those shows will bring some hint of what’s actually next from Gaga.