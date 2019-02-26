ABC

The experience of making the A Star Is Born movie and the hit single “Shallow” appears to have been a deeply moving one for Lady Gaga, as she’s expressed her gratitude on multiple occasions and given the most emotional performances of her career while singing the song. First, she sang both parts of the tune at the Grammys, and at the Oscars this past weekend, she once again paired up with Cooper for a smoldering rendition of the song. Now that the dust has settled, Gaga has taken some time to reflect on the performance.

Gaga posted a photo from the show, of her and Cooper sitting at the piano together, and captioned it, “Nothing could be more special than sharing this moment at the Oscars with a true friend and artistic genius.”

Previously, in an Instagram post after “Shallow” won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song, she also wrote of Cooper, “We are all so grateful Bradley loved ‘Shallow,’ sang his heart out live, and truly the song would not be revered as it is without the brilliant film and moment Bradley created and the way he directed the moment and collaborated with us on how it would eventually be given to the world.”

