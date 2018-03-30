Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Mother Monster isn’t shy about working with or paying homage to fellow chart-topping titans so naturally an Elton John classic is in safe hands with one Lady Gaga.

Arriving online in a bright neon package on Thursday was Gaga’s contribution to the Elton John + Bernie Taupin tribute album Revamp: The Songs of Elton John & Bernie Taupin. Gaga and Elton have paired for all sorts of things (including Muppet music magic) and they’re chummy which on top of being a pop megastar serves as a good reason to plunk a talent on an album. Speaking of which, Gaga gave Elton and songwriting titan Bernie Taupin a glowing endorsement when announcing the track’s availability.

“HERE WE ARE!!!” beamed Gaga on Twitter. “Here’s my cover of one of the greatest songs of all time. Elton John and Bernie Taupin’s “Your Song.” What an honor it was to record. THATS ME ON THE PIANO! THIS ONES FOR YOU!!”

HERE WE ARE!!! Here's my cover of one of the greatest songs of all time. Elton John and Bernie Taupin’s "Your Song." What an honor it was to record. THATS ME ON THE PIANO! THIS ONES FOR YOU!!💕✨ https://t.co/SYyfQgJGtH pic.twitter.com/5NeVDwDLUN — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 29, 2018

As you might expect, Gaga turns in a marvelous performance that captures the spirit of the original with the appropriate level of Gaga theatrical energy injected into the proceedings. It’s not a radical departure and not a Xerox, either. Little Monsters and Elton die-hards alike should be pleased.

In addition to Gaga temporarily making “Your Song’ hers, the album also includes Miley Cyrus taking on “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” a Florence + The Machine rendition of “Tiny Dancer” and Ed Sheeran doing a “2018 version” of “Candle in the Wind.” On top of that, there’s also a country and Americana-driven release coming out simultaneously dubbed Restoration that features Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town and Dierks Bentley among other notables. Both tribute albums debut on April 6. As always, karaoke tributes to Elton John occur every waking hour of the day in the every corner of the world.