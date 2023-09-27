Fresh off the success of her “<a title="" href="http://” target=”_blank” title=””>Put It On Da Floor Again” remix with Cardi B, former Uproxx cover artist Latto has announced her next single. “Issa Party” is due this Friday, September 29 and features fellow Georgia native Baby Drill. Latto shared the celebratory single art which involves a collage of Polaroid photos of Latto surrounded by party favors. She’s sampling a bit of birthday cake while wearing a pair of party hats — they’re not on her head, though — and in the caption, she quotes, “I got shots for all the opps issa holiday!”

I got shots for all the opps issa holiday! 🥃💥🎊🎈FRIDAY WIT @BabyDrill4L pic.twitter.com/qICgveWxCY — BIG LATTO (@Latto) September 26, 2023

It’s a big look for Baby Drill, who is affiliated with Young Nudy’s PDE imprint and recently released the single “Slight Dub” with Nudy and 21 Savage. The relatively new artist is also fresh off the release of his third mixtape, MadMan, which he dropped in June — a little over six months after his last project Drill Season, which featured his first collaboration with Latto, “Freak.”

Latto calls herself “the biggest” but lately, she’s been bigger than ever as a result of some strategic collaborations. In addition to Cardi, she also worked with K-pop sensation Jung Kook on his single “Seven,” resulting in her first-ever No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. With her profile higher than ever, it’s nice to see that she’s sharing the wealth.

“Issa Party” drops on 9/29.