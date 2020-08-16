Saturday marked what would’ve been Nipsey Hussle’s 35th birthday. A number of celebrities took to social media to remember the celebrated hip-hop figure. Among those were Kehlani, who sent out a tweet reading “happy birthday big nip.” LeBron posted a tweet that said, “Bumping Nip All Day Long/Night!! Happy G-Day! I know you gone have one helluva shindig in Paradise today!” YG, Meek Mill, Fabolous, and more also shared posts commemorating Nipsey’s birthday on Instagram. And Lauren London, Nipsey’s widow, shared a heartfelt tribute to her late husband.

Sharing a black and white picture of Nipsey, London kept her message short and sweet as she mentioned the roles Nipsey played in her life.

King Ermias

Best friend

Twin Flame

Greatest Teacher

Beautiful Strong Vessel

The Spiritual Giant that walked Earth.

“I Miss You” will never be deep enough for the void left in my soul.

Yet, I know you walk with me- always still.

Happy 35th

Eternally Yours, Boogie

London’s words arrived just a day after Snoop Dogg celebrated Nipsey’s birthday by taking things a step further, dropping his “Nipsey Blue” song in honor of the late rapper.

You can view London’s Instagram post above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.