Fans Remember The Late Nipsey Hussle On Social Media On His 35th Birthday

In March of 2019, Nipsey Hussle was tragically shot and killed in his hometown of Los Angeles outside The Marathon clothing store that he owned, located in the Slauson section of the city. Saturday marked what would have been the rapper’s 35th birthday, so people took to social media to honor his legacy.

Tributes poured in from all corners of the celebrity world. Among them were athletes like Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant and Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo, the former tweeting the words “It’s Nip Day” with a blue heart. Oladipa made his sentiments known on Instagram, sharing a picture alongside a much-loved quote from Nipsey: “We’re not the cause, we’re the effect.” On the music side of things, Kehlani shared a tweet that said, “happy birthday big nip.” Fellow west coast rapper Dom Kennedy also honored the late rapper by sharing several Nipsey songs in a string of tweets.

Going above and beyond, Snoop Dogg shared a new song entitled “Nipsey Blue” the day before the later rapper’s 35th birthday.

You can see still more thoughtful words from all over social media:

