In March of 2019, Nipsey Hussle was tragically shot and killed in his hometown of Los Angeles outside The Marathon clothing store that he owned, located in the Slauson section of the city. Saturday marked what would have been the rapper’s 35th birthday, so people took to social media to honor his legacy.

It’s Nip Day 💙🏁 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) August 15, 2020

We're not the cause, we're the effect

-Nipsey Hussle https://t.co/xsHENLsVs4 — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) August 15, 2020

Nipsey Hussle 🕊 — Yung Rénzél 👑 (@RickRoss) August 15, 2020

Nipsey Hussle — Hit-Boy (@Hit_Boy) August 15, 2020

Tributes poured in from all corners of the celebrity world. Among them were athletes like Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant and Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo, the former tweeting the words “It’s Nip Day” with a blue heart. Oladipa made his sentiments known on Instagram, sharing a picture alongside a much-loved quote from Nipsey: “We’re not the cause, we’re the effect.” On the music side of things, Kehlani shared a tweet that said, “happy birthday big nip.” Fellow west coast rapper Dom Kennedy also honored the late rapper by sharing several Nipsey songs in a string of tweets.

Going above and beyond, Snoop Dogg shared a new song entitled “Nipsey Blue” the day before the later rapper’s 35th birthday.

You can see still more thoughtful words from all over social media:

Bumping Nip All Day Long/Night!! Happy G-Day! I know you gone have one helluva shindig in Paradise today! 🙌🏾💙 #TMC🏁 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 15, 2020

happy birthday big nip 🏆 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) August 15, 2020

Happy bday NIP 💙 — THE VOICE (@lildurk) August 15, 2020

One day we’ll met again.. Happy Birthday Nip 💙 pic.twitter.com/noS1wupjet — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) August 15, 2020

Happy C Day Nip 💙 — Fivio Foreign (@FivioForeign) August 15, 2020

Happy Cday to my brother @NipseyHussle 🏁💙 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) August 15, 2020

Happy Birthday in Heaven to Nipsey Hussle 🙏🏿

⠀

Your contributions to the culture and impact on the game will never be forgotten.

⠀#TMC 💙🕊🏁 pic.twitter.com/adOIHKoAQQ — Power 105.1 (@Power1051) August 15, 2020

Happy Birthday to the great Nipsey Hussle who continues to inspire us everyday. "The best thing you can do for a person is to inspire them. That's the best currency you can offer: inspiration." – Nipsey Hussle #TMC 🏁 pic.twitter.com/xdAgQVCcyT — Roc Nation Sports (@RocNationSports) August 15, 2020

Happy C-Day to the Legend @NipseyHussle “Tha Great” Non-one did it Better! Love You Brother! Stayed Down when they counted us out! pic.twitter.com/pAoe3VRkBN — MIKE & KEYS (@Mike_n_Keys) August 15, 2020

