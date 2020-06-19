Known for his evocative and soaring melodies, Grammy Award-winning crooner Leon Bridges shared the moving single “Sweeter” last week as a reflection on racism. The singer followed-up with a visual that celebrates his roots growing up in the Black community in Fort Worth, Texas. Now, Bridges returns with a stunning live rendition of the swooning single.

Backed by a full live band, including Terrace Martin who gives a captivating saxophone solo, Bridges delivers his emotional track in a concrete lot. “I thought we moved on from the darker days / Did the words of the King disappear in the air / Like a butterfly,” he sings.

Bridges penned the lyrics to “Sweeter” from the viewpoint of a Black man taking his last breath and reflecting on his life as part of the cycle that is systemic racism in America. In a statement alongside the track, Bridges reflected on his own experiences with racism. “Growing up in Texas I have personally experienced racism, my friends have experienced racism,” Bridges said. “From adolescence we’re taught how to conduct ourselves when we encounter police to avoid the consequences of being racially profiled. I have been numb for too long, calloused when it came to the issues of police brutality. The death of George Floyd was the straw that broke the camels back for me. It was the first time I wept for a man I never met.”

Watch Leon Bridges perform “Sweeter” above.