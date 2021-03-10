It’s been over a year since the first music festival canceled in 2020, marking the beginning to the months-long shut down of the live music industry. But with the vaccine roll out ramping up, festivals are confident that they’ll be able to return by the fall. Life Is Beautiful is the latest to announce their 2021 lineup, and they’ve book some big-name acts like Billie Eilish, Tame Impala, ASAP Rocky, and many more.

The downtown Las Vegas festival, which aims to take place the weekend of September 17, unveiled more than 60 acts that have been booked. Along with Eilish, Tame Impala, and ASAP Rocky, the list includes notable musicians like Green Day, Haim, Young Thug, St. Vincent, 6lack, Modest Mouse, Ludacris, Don Toliver, Lany, Brittany Howard, Earthgang, Purity Ring, Ashnikko, Shaed, Trevor Daniel, Still Woozy, Noah Cyrus, Yaeji, Remi Wolf, and Jamila Woods.

LIVE IS BACK. Your 2021 #LifeisBeautiful lineup is finally here! Tickets on sale this Friday, March 12th at 10am PT. ❤️ this post and we’ll notify you when tickets go on sale 🔥 🔥 🔥 https://t.co/I1fLVWoyCI pic.twitter.com/0sLb2gcl2v — Life is Beautiful (@lifeisbeautiful) March 10, 2021

The festival’s 2021 lineup differs from their 2019 event, excluding acts like Eilish, and that’s intentional. Life Is Beautiful partner Justin Weniger described what they had in mind while booking the festival. “When curating the lineup for Life is Beautiful this year, we challenged ourselves to stay grounded in the realities of the year that we just lived,” he said. “The way we discover artists changed, the places we listened to music evolved, and the meaning of music deepened as we listened in new ways. This year’s lineup isn’t our 2019 lineup in 2021. It’s our 2021 lineup, and celebrates the artists, both established and emerging, who were the shining lights during our darkest days.”

Echoing Weniger’s statement, Festival Director Lauren DelFrago said that safety is still their top priority: “We have always put the health, safety, and security of our community first. As we prepare to produce the 2021 festival, we feel a heightened sense of responsibility to our staff, partners, performers, and attendees, and continue to work closely with local and state officials to ensure a safe return to live music.”

See the list of artists slated to perform at Life Is Beautiful 2021 above.

Tickets to Life Is Beautiful go on sale 3/12 at 10 am PST. Get them here.

