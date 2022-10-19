Lil Baby ONE Music festival 2022
Lil Baby Addresses His Rumored Beef With Migos: ‘I Don’t Even Want to Comment’

Lil Baby’s third album, It’s Only Me, has proven to be one of the buzziest releases of the year. This is largely due to Baby’s fiery bars, but also partly due to a rumored beef with Migos.

A line from Quavo and Takeoff’s joint album, Only Built For Infinity Links seems to imply a beef with Baby after he allegedly took Saweetie on a shopping spree, though some also thought the aforementioned line was about Offset. Some also thought Baby was taking shots at Quavo and Takeoff on an It’s Only Me track called “Stand On It,” on which, he rapped, “I don’t want yo b*tch, we can’t swap out / They ain’t on sh*t, tell ’em to pop out.”

In an interview with Posted On The Corner, Lil Baby replied “Hell nah!” when asked about any “underlying issues” with Migos.

“I don’t even want to comment on that type of stuff,” he said. “I feel like when I comment on something, it makes it bigger. First of all, I really don’t see sh*t on the internet. People send me sh*t and I be wanting to comment, but then I feel like that’s just gonna make it even more… But they know I ain’t got nothing going on with them.”

You can watch the interview above.

It’s Only Me, is out now via Quality Control and Motown. Stream it here.

