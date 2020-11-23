Lil Baby may own a semi-permanent spot on the Billboard 200 top 10 as his album My Turn is one of the best-selling albums of the year but that hasn’t been enough for his fans. They’re convinced he deserves more recognition — especially after missing out on a number of key awards this year despite impressive sales of both My Turn and its singles “Emotionally Scarred” and “The Bigger Picture.”

Last night at the American Music Awards, Lil Baby was one of the six artists shortlisted to win Best New Artist alongside DaBaby, Doja Cat, Lewis Capaldi, and Roddy Ricch. Doja Cat ultimately took home the award, leaving Baby’s fans doubly disappointed after he failed to win Album Of The Year at the 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards — an award that went to Roddy Ricch for Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial.

The double “L” sent the Atlanta rapper’s fans to Twitter in droves to express their discontent. “How the hell Doja cat win over Lil baby i’m tired of that man getting robbed,” read one complaint. Another referenced Doja’s chat room scandal from a few months ago (because once the narratives are set, they’re impossible to correct): “YALL TELLIN ME LIL BABY LOST TO DOJA CAT??” wrote the apoplectic fan. “OL GIRL WHO WAS IN CHAT ROOMS WIT RACISTS???”

How the hell Doja cat win over Lil baby i’m tired of that man getting robbed — peter (@gloryboypeter) November 23, 2020

YALL TELLIN ME LIL BABY LOST TO DOJA CAT?? OL GIRL WHO WAS IN CHAT ROOMS WIT RACISTS ??? — sir geo (@geoovenchy) November 23, 2020

Naturally, in an era where anyone with an email address can have a platform, people will share their opinions (and we all know what they say about those). Lil Baby seems unbothered about both losses, choosing not to respond for the most part, but it seems he’ll have to be satisfied with just having a best-selling album, two of the biggest singles of the year, and a legion of adoring, loyal fans who will take offense for him when they feel he’s been slighted.

the AMA’S was definitely rigged .. cus how tf @DojaCat win over @lilbaby4PF and @theestallion 🤬 we need a recount ASAP! — the moneybagg $ (@xxalexisss_) November 23, 2020

I love Doja Cat, but she shouldn’t have beat Da Baby, Lil Baby, Roddy or Meg for best new artist #AmericanMusicAwards — Caramel 🥵🍯 (@_Lashea29) November 23, 2020

no hate … but HOW did Doja Cat beat Lil baby, DaBaby, Roddy, AND Maegan !?!? #AMAs2020 — XXII•XII (@paaytenm) November 23, 2020

they really don’t wanna see lil baby win man … like doja cat over him ???? wtf — slimjimmm. (@somuchjordan) November 23, 2020

Doja cat over lil baby and roddy ricch?!? I laughed out loud — Tyler Keefe (@Chief_KEEFE13) November 23, 2020

Not the amas dubbing summer walker, meg, and lil baby for some damn doja cat — a1rob._ (@LAKIATOCUTEE) November 23, 2020

How tf dis DOJA CAT win new artist of the year. Over Lil Baby, Roddy & dababy?😭😭😭😭😭 — I’ll tell you what (@This_is_Jay_) November 23, 2020

