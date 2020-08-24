Recently, Kanye West and Lil Baby found themselves in the middle of a misunderstanding. In part of a recent Twitter spree, Kanye noted that Baby, who he called his “favorite rapper,” wasn’t interested in working with him, writing, “Lil baby my favorite rapper but won’t do a song wit me.” Meanwhile, Baby was confused by that and pleaded ignorance, responding on Twitter, “Nobody told me ye was trying to get me on a song. that’s fucced up.” He added in a tweet to Kanye, “no disrespect nobody told me.”

Since that confusion, it appears the two have figured things out and met up.

Days after that Twitter exchange, Baby shared a video of himself getting off a plane, and many believed his flight landed him in Wyoming to meet up with Kanye. Now, a photo of the two has surfaced, in which they are surrounded by audio and production equipment. In the picture, Baby wears a huge smile and Kanye also sports an expression that indicates he hearing something and liking it.

JUST IN: Kanye West and Lil Baby are in the studio together working on Kanye’s next album pic.twitter.com/F3mRNbPd11 — All Love Hip Hop (@AllLoveHipHop) August 24, 2020

While this is far from confirmation that the two are creating or will release new collaborative material, seeing them in the same room is at least a positive sign for fans hoping to hear the two link up on a track (as long as Kanye coughs up $100k, that is).