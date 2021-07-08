On Wednesday was the Balenciaga 50th Couture Collection show for Paris Fashion Week. Aside from the inherent noteworthiness of the brand itself, also drawing attention to the festivities were high-profile attendees like Kanye West (and his elaborate face mask), NBA star James Harden, and Lil Baby. The latter two spent time together outside of the show, and there was one moment that has left the rapper trending today.

A clip shows Harden and Baby seemingly caught off-guard by some paparazzi photographers. Some of them shouted his name, but instead of Lil Baby, they seemed to have put a French spin on it by calling him “Le Baby.”

James Harden and Lil Baby were getting love in Paris 🙌 @brkicks (via mouammar_le_vilain/IG) pic.twitter.com/zdEzQX0as5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 8, 2021

The rapper seemed a little amused by either the nickname or the attention in general, as he offered a polite smile and a wave. Following that run-in, both “Lil Baby” and “Le Baby” were trending on Twitter, with some users suspecting that Lil Baby was low-key into the new moniker.

He was like “le baby, that go kinda hard” pic.twitter.com/dpNUiNKekB — Bilnation (@Bilaldinho10_) July 8, 2021

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Lil Baby was one of streaming music’s top songwriters of 2020, according to a report. He also recently was crowned the ASCAP songwriter of the year and performed at the BET Awards alongside Kirk Franklin.

Check out some more reactions below.

The moment he realised what they were calling him. I know he was thinking “Le baby, that’s kind of hard” 🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/GFDVnLrD4T — Ososho (@Ososho247) July 8, 2021

“Look where I came from dawg my life is crazy, out here in Paris they call me Le Baby” https://t.co/HUKqBeWgJE — Jonathan (@JustAHutson) July 8, 2021

Da Baby Le Baby pic.twitter.com/6M2vsGC947 — sop (@sopthecrtr) July 8, 2021

New track “they call me le baby” 😭😭 — Fav Skin-Herbalist 🌱 (@MissLoKayy) July 8, 2021