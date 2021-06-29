Lil Baby And Lil Durk Hit The Club In Their Debauched ‘Man Of My Word’ Video

Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s joint album https://qualitycontrol.lnk.to/TheVoiceoftheHeroes” target=”_blank” title=””>The Voice Of The Heroes debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart, and the dynamic duo is keeping that momentum going into the upcoming autumn touring season with their Back Outside Tour kicking off this September. In addition to that announcement, they’ve opted to share another music video from the album to keep anticipation (and streaming numbers) high, taking over the club in their video for “Man Of My Word.”

The video features all of the two rappers’ favorite things: Fast cars, gigantic stacks of money, and women — this time in the form of the dancers at the gentleman’s club in which the video is set as they make it rain. Meanwhile, the debauchery is intercut with scenes of CGI cars racing through the nighttime streets.

Even as Baby and Durk continue to promote their joint album, they’ve both kept busy on the solo end, as well. Durk recently featured on Polo G’s “No Return” from the young Chicagoan’s third album Hall Of Fame and on the F9 soundtrack single “Fast Lane” with Don Toliver and Latto, while Baby popped up on a soundtrack of his own, offering the Space Jam sequel “We Win” with Kirk Franklin. Among the things he’s won: ASCAP’s 2021 Songwriter Of The Year.

Watch Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s “Man Of My Word” video.

The Voice Of The Heroes is out now on Quality Control Music/Alamo Records/Motown Records. Get it here.