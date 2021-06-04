Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s newly released joint album is titled Voice Of The Heroes, but in their elegant “How It Feels” video, the two rap stars play crooks in a high-class caper — although, it turns out to be for a good cause, so perhaps they’re best described as anti-heroes.

Taking inspiration from such big-money caper flicks as Ocean’s Eleven, the “How It Feels” video sees the duo pull up to an auction house just before the sale goes down. Despite making an honest bid for a diamond necklace, they are forced to resort to the thievery, splitting up to take out the cameras, knock out the guards, and break into the case containing the necklace. They make off with the goods, fencing the diamonds in exchange for cash, but they don’t keep it for themselves. Instead, they bring it to the streets, handing out the duffle bags with the money from the back of a truck, a la Frank Lucas in American Gangster.

Watch the video for “How It Feels” above.

Voice Of The Heroes is out now via Quality Control Music. Get it here and check out the self-titled lead single, along with the two rappers’ previous collaboration on DJ Khaled’s “Every Chance I Get.”