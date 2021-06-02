After a week’s delay to make room for late legend DMX, Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s joint album Voice Of The Heroes will drop this Friday, June 4. After releasing lead single “Voice Of The Heroes” over the weekend, they followed up this morning with the official tracklist. Coming in at 18 tracks, the project is set to feature Meek Mill, Rod Wave, Travis Scott, and Young Thug, but fans of their chemistry on tracks like DJ Khaled’s “Every Chance I Get” will be delighted to see that they will handle the other 14 tracks themselves with no outside help.

Outside of their group project, the duo has been ridiculously busy in recent months as solo artists, as well. Lil Baby featured on more DJ Khaled tracks, including “Body In Motion” and “I Did It,” contributed to the upcoming Space Jam soundtrack with Kirk Franklin via “We Win,” and recently teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion for a remix of “On Me.” Meanwhile, Lil Durk popped up on his own video with Meg, “Movie,” amid a prolific feature run that included Pooh Shiesty’s breakout hit “Back In Blood,” a remix of Coi Leray’s breakout hit “No More Parties,” and an appearance on Moneybagg Yo’s “Free Promo.”

Check out the Voice Of The Heroes tracklist below and listen to the album when it releases on 6/4 on Quality Control Music.

