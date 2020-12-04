In just a matter of a few years since he started rapping, Lil Baby has arguably become hip-hop’s most popular name, a title he earned thanks to a great 2020. The Atlanta rapper kicked off the year with his My Turn album, which was quickly accepted and beloved by his fans and helped him earn an even wider fan base. It also landed two nominations for “The Bigger Picture” in the Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance categories. All in all, it’s been a great year for him and he celebrates it with two new singles.

“On Me” and “Errybody” arrive a day removed from the rapper’s 26th birthday. The former single comes with a video that follows the Atlanta rapper as he travels from place to place and while making moves in a private jet, a car, and a boat. The latter track also comes with a video, but this one looks like a scene straight from the Fast & Furious film series as Lil Baby flees an enemy that fires gunshots at his moving vehicle. The pair of singles also arrives after the Lil Baby was named to the 2021 issue of the Forbes “30 Under 30” list. Uproxx also named Lil Baby’s My Turn the fourteen-best album of the year and the sixth-best hip-hop album of the year.

You can listen to “On Me” and “Errybody” in the videos above.