It looks like Atlanta trap rap star Lil Baby has revealed the release date of his new album, My Turn, on Twitter after months of teasing fans with singles like “Woah, “Out The Mud,” and “Sum 2 Prove.” The Quality Control Music star tweeted “2-28-20” this morning and while that by itself may not have been much to get excited about, City Girl and fellow Quality Control artist JT followed up with a tweet of her own, declaring: “Big baby dropping an album! It’s BIGGGGG!!!!”

Baby also revealed the cover art for his upcoming album on New Year’s Day, which kicked off the excitement for his return project in earnest. Lil Baby became one of the breakout stars of hip-hop in 2018 when he made his QC Music debut with Harder Than Ever, which included the Drake-featuring breakout hit “Yes Indeed” and made the line “Wah, wah, wah — b*tch, I’m Lil Baby” a catchphrase for ages.

When Lil Baby followed up just months later with his and Gunna’s joint project Drip Harder, his stardom was solidified as eight of the songs charted on the Hot 100. From there, he continued to stand out with “Baby,” his DaBaby-featuring single from Quality Control’s second compilation album, and an appearance on the Queen & Slim soundtrack, “Catch The Sun.” Those smart placements kept his name buzzing as he prepared to release his sophomore album and now, the countdown has officially begun.

My Turn is out 02/20 on Quality Control Records/Motown Records.