Last week, Lil Dicky teased some sort of endeavor seemingly connected with the upcoming Super Bowl, tweeting, “I’ve always wanted to perform at the halftime show. This year, I’ll be taking matters into my own hands.” Now, we know what Dicky’s cooking up: He’s teaming up with delivery company Gopuff for the “Quartertime Show.”

He made the reveal with a video today, in which he introduces the idea and explains, “It’s a show that exists between the first and second quarter. Interesting, innovative, I know! I know. Now, there’s not the same amount of time in between the first and second quarter as there is at halftime, so I’m going to have to put on the fastest show anyone’s ever put on.”

He then teased another celebrity joining him in this endeavor and hopped on a video call with Cardi B, who was dispensing some of her vodka-infused Whipshots into her hand. Dicky asked if she’d perform with him and she surprised him by shooting down the idea with a laugh.

The “Quartertime Show” is set to go down on February 13 early on during the Super Bowl and will be broadcast on Dicky’s Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook profiles.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

