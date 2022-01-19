About a month ago, while talking about how busy her life has been lately, Cardi B revealed that she plans to drop a new album in 2022, saying, “I’m in a lot of positions and that requires a lot of my time, and on top of that, I gotta put out this album next year.” Now, it appears Cardi has been working on some new music lately, as she shared a behind-the-scenes look at her current home studio setup.

In a recent clip from Cardi’s Instagram Story (which RapTV preserved and re-uploaded), Cardi pans the shot around the room and says before laughing, “Look what Ed built me in this ghetto-ass studio.” The setup consists primarily of an Apple computer, speakers, a microphone surrounded by a DIY shroud made of what looks like a comforter, and some other gear.

This would be far from the first time that some high-quality music was recorded in a humble setting. There are too many examples of this to count, but here’s a notable one from not too long ago: In 2017, Four Tet went viral in some circles after he shared a photo of the space where he recorded that year’s New Energy, one of 2017’s most beloved electronic albums. The setup consisted of just a small desk, laptop, MIDI keyboard, monitors, and a couple of other small pieces of equipment.

This is where I recorded and mixed the album and all the gear I used pic.twitter.com/ncwoleHwYs — Four Tet (@FourTet) October 25, 2017

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.