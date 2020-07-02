Music

Lil Durk Drag Races With Gunna In His Luxurious ‘Gucci Gucci’ Video

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

Gunna has low-key been everywhere this year, popping up in almost enough of his contemporaries’ songs and videos in 2020 to drop an hour-long tape of just guest verses. One of those songs, Lil Durk’s “Gucci Gucci” from Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 receives a surreal video today which finds the two rappers doing some boutique shopping and drag racing as they brush off their haters and show off their luxury goods.

The “surreal” part comes into play in the shop, where the mannequins come to life to dance alongside them, scarves float in mid-air, and various visual effect dazzle across the screen during their performances. In the drag race sequence, the rappers and a cadre of fans break into the local speedway to conduct the race in the rain for the appreciation of the onlooking fans.

“Gucci Gucci,” aside from being Gunna’s latest cameo appearance in a truly impressive streak of them, is also Lil Durk’s latest video from his new album, the deluxe version of which just released last Friday. Other visuals from the project include “3 Headed Goat,” “Street Prayer,” and “Doin Too Much.”

Watch Lil Durk’s “Gucci Gucci” video featuring Gunna above.

Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 is out now via Alamo/Geffen Records. Get it here.

Gunna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Rap Albums Of June 2020
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×