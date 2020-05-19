Lil Durk Feeds The Hungry In His Spiritual ‘Street Prayer’ Video

Lil Durk has made feeding people something of a habit. Just weeks after he hand delivered hot meals to healthcare workers in his native Chicago, Durk does the same for some of the city’s most downtrodden residents in the somber video for his latest single, “Street Prayer.”

In the video, not only does Durk feed the needy, but he also addresses the justice system and how faith plays into his charity, literally demonstrating prayer through a scene of Durk and his bodyguards observing Salah, the Muslim practice of kneeling toward Mecca. He wears a thawb and a taqiyah throughout the video, in keeping with the spiritual theme.

“Street Prayer” is the latest single from Durk’s fifth studio album, Just Cause Y’all Waited 2, which released Friday, May 8, and landed at No. 5 on the US Billboard 200 chart, making it his second top-five debut (after 2019’s Love Songs 4 The Streets 2). He also released a video for “Doin Too Much,” while his collaboration with Lil Baby and Polo G, “3 Headed Goat” marked his first Hot 100 entry as the principal artist. The album drop was also preceded by “Chiraq Demons” with G Herbo

Durk’s experienced a big bounce back from 2019, when he was put on house arrest after being charged with intent to commit murder in an Atlanta shooting. While the case still has yet to be resolved, it appears that Durk is intent on making the most of his time until the trial, donating masks and meals to health workers in Atlanta, appearing on Wild N Out with Chance The Rapper, and performing his above-mentioned acts of service.

Watch Lil Durk’s “Street Prayer” video above.