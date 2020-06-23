Chicago rapper Lil Durk is about a month removed from the release of his latest album, Just Cause Y’all Waited 2, so naturally it’s the perfect time for him to follow-up with a deluxe version since that’s the new trend in hip-hop. However, he promises that “this sh*t ain’t regular the deluxe” and boasts that he’s “saving the streets again” in the Instagram post announcing the deluxe version’s release date: June 26.

Durk’s made good use of the time preceding his impending case for attempted murder in Atlanta, passing out hot meals on the streets of his native Windy City and making sure that he releases as much new music as possible to prepare for the worst-case scenario. Footage from his food handout became the music video for his single “Street Prayer,” while he also made sure to pass the torch of Chicago hip-hop to a worthy successor, Polo G, on “3 Headed Goat.”

Ironically, Durk was cleared to travel for work while on house arrest at the end of 2019, just a few months before COVID-19 locked down most of hip-hop. Like many of his peers and contemporaries, he had to pivot on the fly to compensate for the lost income. With the deluxe version of Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 on the way, he should be able to do just that.

Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 deluxe is due 6/26 via Alamo.