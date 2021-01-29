Last year proved to be one of the most successful years in Lil Durk’s career. The Chicago rapper earned his best performing album with Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 as it debuted at No. 2 on the album charts. Months later he returned with his second album of 2020, The Voice, and today he doubled back with its deluxe reissue. Durk repackages the album with 11 new songs including “Kanye Krazy” which was released with a nostalgic video directed by Cole Bennett.

In the video, Durk and Bennett pay homage to fellow Chicagoan Kanye West by creating a number of iconic looks from the GOOD Music rapper’s legendary career. This includes Kanye’s “Runaway” video and the wacky “I Love It” visual he did Lil Pump where they both wore oversized Roblox suits. The nostalgia continues on the song itself where Durk raps, “You ain’t got thе answers sway / I be claimin’ I’m the realest like any other day.”

In addition to the “Kanye Krazy” track, the deluxe version of The Voice flaunts appearances from Pooh Shiesty, Lil Baby, and Sydny August. Prior to the album’s release, Lil Durk joined French Montana and Jack Harlow to throw a post-apocalyptic party in the video for their “Hot Boy Bling” track.

Press play on the “Kanye Krazy” video above.

The Voice is out now via Alamo/Geffen Records. Get it here.