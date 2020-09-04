Bringing forth more content to his fans in a year where he’s already given so much, Lil Durk returns to the scene with his new single, “The Voice.” Backed by an uplifting beat laced with moody guitar riffs and a haunting voice, Lil Durk celebrates the inspiration he’s become to the streets on the motivating single. The song is filled with confidence as the Chicago rapper stands confident in his status in rap as well as the hood. With lines like, “I’m Durkio, but I’m Chicago Jay-Z,” Durk proves he is more than secure with how outsiders perceive him.

The single arrives after Lil Durk joined Drake for the Toronto rapper’s latest single, “Laugh Now, Cry Later.” The track kicked off the campaign to Drake’s upcoming sixth album while giving Durk his highest-charting single as the song peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard singles chart a week after its release. Earlier this year, Durk delivered his Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 project, his first full-length release since late 2019’s, Love Songs 4 the Streets 2. Backed by features from Lil Baby, Polo G, Gunna, G Herbo, and more, the project also gave him his high-position on the Billbaord album charts as it debuted at No. 2. Treating fans to a deluxe edition two weeks later, the Chicago seven new songs.

Watch the video above to hear “The Voice.”