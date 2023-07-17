Lil Tjay Will Prove That He ‘Beat The Odds’ During His Upcoming Tour

With his new album, 222, out now, Lil Tjay is preparing for his first tour since recovering from being shot seven times during a robbery last year. Fittingly, he’s calling the tour the Beat The Odds Tour, drawing the name from the first single he released in the wake of the incident. His album also features a song called “Beat The Odds 2” featuring longtime rhyme partner Polo G and the single “July 22,” which recounts the shooting.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, July 21 at 12 PM, while presale begins Tuesday, July 18. You can find more info here. Check out the dates below.

09/21 — Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Event Center *

09/23 — Bridgeport, CT @ Total Mortgage Arena

09/30 — Halifax, NS @— Scotiabank Centre

10/02 — Ottawa, ON @ The Arena @ TD Place

10/03 — London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

10/05 — Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre

10/07 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

10/13 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

10/17 — Sydney, AU @ Hordern Pavillion

10/20 — Melbourne, AU @ Festival Hall

10/21 — Brisbane, AU @ The Fortitude Music Hall

11/22 — New York, NY @ The Theater at Madison Square Garden

11/24 — Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

11/25 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/30 — Washington, DC @ Echostage

12/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

12/02 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

12/03 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

12/07 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

12/09 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

12/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

12/15 — San Francisco, CA @ The Midway