Lil Tjay Will Prove That He ‘Beat The Odds’ During His Upcoming Tour

With his new album, 222, out now, Lil Tjay is preparing for his first tour since recovering from being shot seven times during a robbery last year. Fittingly, he’s calling the tour the Beat The Odds Tour, drawing the name from the first single he released in the wake of the incident. His album also features a song called “Beat The Odds 2” featuring longtime rhyme partner Polo G and the single “July 22,” which recounts the shooting.
Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, July 21 at 12 PM, while presale begins Tuesday, July 18. You can find more info here. Check out the dates below.
09/21 — Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Event Center *
09/23 — Bridgeport, CT @ Total Mortgage Arena
09/30 — Halifax, NS @— Scotiabank Centre
10/02 — Ottawa, ON @ The Arena @ TD Place
10/03 — London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
10/05 — Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre
10/07 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
10/13 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
10/17 — Sydney, AU @ Hordern Pavillion
10/20 — Melbourne, AU @ Festival Hall
10/21 — Brisbane, AU @ The Fortitude Music Hall
11/22 — New York, NY @ The Theater at Madison Square Garden
11/24 — Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
11/25 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/30 — Washington, DC @ Echostage
12/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
12/02 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
12/03 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
12/07 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/09 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
12/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
12/15 — San Francisco, CA @ The Midway