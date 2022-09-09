Yesterday, Funkmaster Flex debuted Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B” remix featuring Lil Kim, and while the song has yet to receive an official release, it’s already causing controversy. After the song premiered on Flex’s show, Instagram troll extraordinaire 50 Cent took the opportunity to goad Kim — with whom he’s had friction in previous years despite Kim giving him an early career boost via her La Bella Mafia hit “Magic Stick” — by stoking the Brooklyn rapper’s long-simmering feud with Nicki Minaj.

“@nickiminaj you better light her ass up I’m watching,” he wrote, accusing Kim of taking shots at Nicki on “Plan B.” “she said something about the baby.” Being who he is, he also couldn’t resist sneaking in his own snide jab. “her baby eye f*cked up.” The line in question opens the verse with a brutal string of uppercuts as she snaps, “N****, you’s a bitch, your father’s a bitch, your brother’s a bitch / Keep acting like this and your son gon’ be a bitch.”

Kim laughed off the accusation, though, commenting, “It’s ok he just doing what bitch n****z do. Now watch what God do to his life.” She then followed up with an explanation on her own Instagram Story, writing, “I never said a word about anyone’s child… please feel free to listen to the song where we were clearly talking about an EX. To try and twist my words to have an excuse to take digs at my child is disgusting. I’m one of the most disrespected legends in the game but what you will not do is come for MY CHILD.”

Then, she flipped 50’s reaction on him with a devastating judo move. “It’s so crazy how a song about bitch ass n****s could touch a bitch ass n****’s soul so deeply that he results to attacking a child,” she wondered. “Oh yeah it’s official to say… I’M THAT BITCH!!!! Okayyyyy 50 you got me! The song was about YOU!!!!” In other words, hit dogs holler.

50 has since deleted his Instagram post. Stay tuned for the official “Plan B” remix release.