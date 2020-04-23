Lil Miquela walks, talks, and sings like a real person. But really, the perpetual 19-year-old isn’t an actual human. She is an AI influencer taking social media by storm and releasing a handful of upbeat singles. For her latest effort, the digital avatar dropped the “Lil” attached to her moniker and tapped Teyana Taylor for a slow-burning number, “Machine.”

Shimmering synths color the track’s snappy backbeat. Miquela’s feathery vocals harmonize with Taylor’s captivating lyrical delivery. “I’ll be like a machine for you / What you want / Whatever you want / Just don’t fall in love,” Miquela croons.

In a statement, Miquela praised Taylor’s music. “Working with Teyana has been on my vision board for a MINUTE,” Miquela said. “The stars aligned once I found out she was recording in the studio next to mine. She was as perfect and cool as I imagined, and she brought that same energy to ‘Machine.'”

Ahead of the song’s release, Taylor announced that she is hosting a viewing party for her documentary Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House Of Petunia. While the documentary premieres, Taylor will be connecting with fans and answering questions in a live Q&A session on Red Bull’s Instagram account. During the session, Taylor will detail the step-by-step process that went into creating her showstopping House Of Petunia performance.

Listen to “Machine” above.

Teyana Taylor’s Assembly Required viewing party kicks off 4/23 at 9 p.m. EDT. Watch it here.