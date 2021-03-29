Lil Nas X is very, very good at trolling his critics on the internet. Whether through direct responses to his detractors like Joyner Lucas and Dave East or more subtly calling out the hypocrisy behind negative commentary against him, Nas X has shown himself to be one of music’s most creative clap-back connoisseurs.

In the wake of his new song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” those critics are giving him plenty of ammunition. On the day of the song’s release, he gave a measured response to the complaints against the video, joking, “Y’all love saying we going to hell but get upset when I actually go there.” After five days of escalating attacks though, he’s going on the offensive.

omg if you roll down your window at chic fil a playing call me by your name they give u a free sandwich and a lemonade — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021

“OMG if you roll down your window at Chic Fil A playing ‘Call Me By Your Name’ they give u a free sandwich and a lemonade,” he tweeted, slyly pointing out how the restaurant chain had reportedly spent millions supporting anti-LGBTQ groups such as Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Paul Anderson Youth Home. Nas, who is gay and pointed out how the “Montero” video was a commentary on anti-gay messaging in pop culture, warned his haters: “I had 9 months to plan this rollout. Y’all are not gonna win bro.”

i had 9 months to plan this rollout. y’all are not gonna win bro. — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021

Some fans are already taking his advice to heart, tweeting their own joking — and polar opposite — results after trying out his tip.

OMGGG IT WORKED! thank u lil nas x 🙏🏽 https://t.co/SNDmJa7hPa pic.twitter.com/yB2o9ArwGi — major ❣️ CMBYN OUT NOW (@lilnasxmajor) March 29, 2021

I did this and every employee came out the store and jumped me https://t.co/7YQs1ImRqt — Cam | BLM 👑📆 (@Camcam1717) March 29, 2021

Nas also continued his campaign of mockery against the Satanic Panic by sharing an extended version of “Montero.” You can check that out here.