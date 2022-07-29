The reviews of Beyonce’s brand new album Renaissance are rolling in. Listeners are raving about the sequencing; singer Kelis is upset about having been sampled without knowing. Now Lil Nas X has shared a humorous take on the album.

The “Industry Baby” rapper wrote, “this beyonce album so c*nty hunty i’m finna slay the boots chew chew chew vogue pussy pussy kitty kitty kat!”

this beyonce album so cunty hunty i’m finna slay the boots chew chew chew vogue pussy pussy kitty kitty kat! — NASARATI (@LilNasX) July 29, 2022

That’s all he offered, but that’s enough! It’s definitely a compliment, and many are agreeing.

Lil Nas X is known for being quite the Twitter personality. He’s not afraid to share his opinions; recently, he replied to a fan who said that he milked the success of “Old Town Road” for a while by offering remixes. “i don’t wanna milk any of my songs like that again. it takes the fun out of creating new things,” he stated.

He also used Twitter to discuss receiving no nominations from the BET Awards. “Thank you bet awards,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “An outstanding zero nominations again. black excellence!” He added afterwards, “I just feel like black gay ppl have to fight to be seen in this world,” he said in another deleted tweet, “and even when we make it to the top mfs try to pretend we are invisible.”