After setting the internet ablaze with this last single, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” as well as its accompanying video and pair of Satan Shoes, Lil Nas X returned with his latest release, “Sun Goes Down.” The new track has proven to be far less controversial than the last one, but it was one of his most honest songs to date. Hours after he dropped the track, Lil Nas took to Twitter to explain its title.

i named the song “sun goes down” because i feel like at night is when those thoughts you try to avoid really start to hit and you can’t escape them — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) May 22, 2021

“I named the song ‘sun goes down’ because i feel like at night is when those thoughts you try to avoid really start to hit and you can’t escape them,” he wrote in a post. The track finds the singer singing about depression and suicidal thoughts, his decision to come out as gay, and his current satisfaction with how everything in his life has panned out.

The song did spark a brief moment of controversy after fans of Nicki Minaj were not happy that it features Lil Nas namedropping her. He’s been well-documented as a big fan of Minaj, which he addressed in the song, singing, “I’d be by the phone / Stanning Nicki mornin’ into dawn / Only place I felt like I belonged / Strangers make you feel so loved, you know?” He explained the reference in a tweet and promised not to use the rapper’s name in any of his future songs.

“To the barbz who feel i’m using nicki’s name for attention, the song i released last night was recorded last year,” he wrote. “And it’s about my life which 6 of those years were dedicated to nicki. it’s no fake love. but i understand how it looks so i will no longer mention her.”