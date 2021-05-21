After ending 2020 in the Christmas spirit with his jolly single, “Holiday,” Lil Nas X set the internet, real-world, and pretty much everything else ablaze with his following single, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” From the satanic images that were present in the song’s video to the Satan Shoes, the singer was the talk of more than “Old Town Road” thanks to the song. Now that the dust has settled, Lil Nas is back with his latest single, “Sun Goes Down.”

Lil Nas opens up about life’s demons on the new song and how they nearly pushed him over the edge and into dangerous depths where he contemplated things like suicide. “Don’t wanna lie, I don’t want a life,” he sings on the track’s chorus. “Send me a gun and I’ll see the sun.” Its accompanying video captures him revisiting his past life to reminsce on the hard days. Lil Nas’ new track comes a few months after he shared a string of TikTok videos that detailed his bouts with depression and suicidal thoughts.

“During college I was depressed, had no friends and…. my grandmother passed. I started going to the doctor a lot in fear that I would die soon… hypochondria,” he said in one of the videos. Later on he revealed, “I got news that my mom wasn’t doing so well in rehab with her addiction. Also me and my boyfriend broke up. During this time old town road was still killing it while I was… spiraling. I found myself in a hotel room contemplating ending it all. But I didn’t.”

